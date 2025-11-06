Eva Marie Details Original 2021 WWE Return Plans

The original WWE plans for a former star’s return run have been revealed, with the star stating that plans changed on a dime. Eva Marie made her return to WWE in 2021, heralding the arrival of “the Eva-lution” with a mission to help others. The return would see her align with Piper Niven, christening the Scottish star ‘Doudrop’, before the duo eventually began feuding with one another. With Eva Marie having parted ways with WWE in November 2021, she has now revealed details of the original plan.

Speaking on Daria & Toni Unwrapped, Eva Marie noted that she was initially just supposed to be Niven’s mouthpiece. She also stated that she wasn’t originally expecting to wrestle during her return run.

“I was just supposed to be a mouthpiece, period. I was like, amazing, because then at some point in time I would end up getting my shit beat up, but not for a minute. It also would build Piper because she was a stud, and also she can wrestle, she can get down and be my muscle.”

That plan did not last long, as Marie was quickly thrust into in-ring action. “That was kind of how it was supposed to go, but then it got switched on a dime, and I wrestled way more than I was ever supposed to. I wrestled more in that little snippet than I even thought was going to happen. I mean, I had a SummerSlam match and it was on a whim, I’m like ‘Huh?’”

Eva Marie’s SummerSlam match in August 2021 saw her lose to Alexa Bliss in under four minutes. Her last two matches were losses to Doudrop the following month.