WWE Confirms Evolution 2 Main Event

WWE has confirmed which match will main event Evolution 2.

The All-Women PPV set is to take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on this Sunday, July 13. The show will feature names such as Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella and Jade Cargill in action.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, commentator Wade Barrett provided an update on the show. He announced that the Women’s World Title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will be closing out the PPV.

The two female stars have had 5 singles televised matches against each other since their first encounter at the 2018 Mae Young Classic. Ripley has yet to defeat the Japanese star in singles competition since SKY has won three of their matches, while the other two bouts have ended without a result.

WWE Evolution 2 Updated Match Card

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Jordynne Grace

Women's World Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Fatal Four Way Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

#1 Contender Battle Royal: Stephanie Vaquer, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

