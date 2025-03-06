HomeNewsWWE
Ex-WWE Stars Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis Welcome First Child

by Michael Reichlin

Former WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood (Emma) and Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss) have welcomed their first child together. The couple’s son, Leo Austin Rallis, was born on March 4, 2025, at 1:24 p.m., weighing 8 lbs 4 oz.

Dashwood and Rallis shared their excitement with People as they embark on this new journey as parents.

“Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all,” Dashwood told People magazine. “The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it.” 

The couple tied the knot in March 2024 at Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii, marking another milestone in their relationship before expanding their family.

Both Dashwood and Rallis expressed their joy over their son’s arrival, embracing this new chapter in their lives.

