Fake Chants Replace NSFW Comments On WrestleMania 40 Replay

WWE launched on Netflix earlier this year in a blockbuster deal between the two entertainment juggernauts. While fans speculated that this would mark an end to the censorship seen on TV, that hasn’t been the case at all.

If one goes to watch WrestleMania 40’s six-team ladder match, they’ll see that some chants have not just been edited but replaced. During the match, “Holy s***” chants have been cut and replaced with piped-in chants of “This is awesome.” While the match was certainly awesome, this isn’t the chant those attending the show inside Lincoln Financial Field gave at the time.

This is the latest example of WWE content being muted on the Netflix era. Recent chants at WWE’s European events have been muted, including the “F*** you Cena” chant from recent episodes of Monday Night Raw. Over on SmackDown, a botch from Solo Sikoa which led to the former Tribal Chief dropping an F-bomb has also been cut.

WWE is letting a lot slide on TV and at PLEs, including Cody Rhodes telling The Rock to “Go f*** yourself” at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. With that in mind, it’s clear that not every comment being made, either by fans or the Superstars themselves, is going to be part of replays.