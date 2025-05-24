WWE Superstars To Battle Fans At First-Ever Fanatics Games

WWE Superstars know all about competing in the ring, and now some of the company’s top talents are coming to the Fanatics Games. During WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Becky Lynch, and Logan Paul will be competing at this year’s games.

The Fanatics Games will take place from June 20-22, and will feature a high-stakes, multi-event skills showdown as part of Fanatics Fest. Fans will have the chance to take on some top names in sports and entertainement, including the aforementioned WWE names, NFL stars, Olympians, and more.

The grand champion will receive $1,000,000 in cash, while second place will take home a Ferrari 812 GTS. 3rd place will win a Lebron James 2003-2004 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor, which recently sold for $250,000. If no fan finishes in the top three, the highest-scoring fan will receive $100,000.

WWE has been partnering with Fanatics for years and this involvement in the Fanatics Games highlights the strength of this partnership.