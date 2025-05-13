Fanatics’ LinkedIn Post Seemingly Reveals Plans For WWE Evolution 2

Despite consistent reports and rumors, WWE hasn’t officially announced Evolution 2 yet, but it appears that Fanatics may have given away the show, as well as it’s location. According to a listing posted on LinkedIn on May 9th, the retail giant is looking to hire what’s described as a Retail Event Associate for a WWE event listed as Evolution in Atlanta.

This comes after reports that WWE was planning to host Evolution in Atlanta on July 12th in Atlanta, despite initial rumors saying the show would be on July 5th in Connecticut. During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp shared that talent have been kept in the dark about the show, raising questions about the fate of WWE’s second all-women’s event.

“Evolution, it’s something I’ve been following up on a lot. Talent that I have talked to don’t know about it.“

Charlotte Flair, who played a major role in the first all-women’s Evolution event, told Denise Sancedo that she hopes Evolution 2 happens, but admitted that “I really don’t know” about any plans.

While July 12th and Atlanta are likely to be the date and host of Evolution 2, nothing is confirmed until WWE says so, and time will tell when this long-awaited women’s event takes place.