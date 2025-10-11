Fans Rally For Edge After John Cena’s Win At Crown Jewel: Perth

The WWE Universe made their voices heard loud and clear following John Cena’s victory at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth. During the post-show event, the fans chanted “We want Edge,” making clear who they want Cena to face next. Not satisfied with just the chant, the crowd in Australia sang Metalingus, the theme song used by the Rated-R Superstar.

The crowd chanted “WE WANT EDGE!” at Triple H and then started singing Metalingus#WWECrownJewel



pic.twitter.com/TujEHLBKYY — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 11, 2025

These chants were mostly ignored by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who spoke about the great experience WWE has had in Australia for Crown Jewel. While Levesque eventually highlighted the fans singing, saying the crowd had been “doing this all night long,” he did not make reference to the message the fans were sending.

Edge, aka AEW’s Adam Copeland, is considered by many to be Cena’s greatest rival. In 2006, Edge ended Cena’s first reign as WWE Champion and John would repay the favor mere weeks later.

Copeland recently shared that he’d be leaving AEW programming, and was unclear when, if ever, he would return. While some quickly saw this as a sign of a WWE return for a Cena match, it has since been reported that this is not the case.

John Cena has just four appearances left in his WWE farewell tour, a run that has seen him face rivals like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles. And while a Cena-Edge match may never happen again, fans in Australia remain hopeful.