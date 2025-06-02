Fans Hijack WWE Money in the Bank Build After Carlito & R-Truth Exits

WWE is hoping to hype fans ahead of Money in the Bank on June 7, but the recent departures of R-Truth and Carlito is making this no easy feat. On X, WWE shared a post, revealing that they’d released the entirity of the Money in the Bank 2010 Premium Live Event on YouTube.

? STREAMING NOW! ?



Relive the first-ever #MITB event from 2010 on WWE Vault! Watch two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, plus @JohnCena challenging WWE Champion @WWESheamus inside a Steel Cage!



??: https://t.co/fFnjy641u9 pic.twitter.com/sSi8lRsEgB — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2025

The 2010 event is an exciting show which includes two Money in the Bank ladder matches, a cash-in, and a steel cage match in the main event. However, fans in the comments made it very clear that they’d rather discuss the recent departures of R-Truth and Carlito.

Won’t be watching.



Bring back R-Truth and Carlito. — Zero (@zerowontmiss) June 1, 2025

We want R Truth pic.twitter.com/254gjV5Caf — Col8rty (@col8rty) June 2, 2025

Carlito and R-Truth are more entertaining than anything on that show, 2010 was the drizzling shits — BellylovingScotsman (@BellyLovingScot) June 1, 2025

Nah I'm good. Y'all done lost a lot of fans getting rid of R-Truth and Carlito. Don't make no damn sense. — Hackerboy ??? (@Hackerboy__) June 1, 2025

Bring back Truth and Carlito — Denils Gama (@DenilsGama) June 1, 2025

Clearly, fans remain outraged over the cuts of Truth and Carlito, two Superstars who had earned the respect of the crowd for years. It remains to be seen if WWE changes course and rehires the pair in the wake of this backlash.