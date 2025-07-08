Fans Rally Behind Karrion Kross After WWE Raw Appearance

Karrion Kross was part of the July 7, 2025, episode of WWE Raw, where he ambushed Sami Zayn before his match. Despite attacking one of WWE’s most popular stars, Kross was cheered during the show, and that momentum was felt after Raw went off the air.

Once Raw wrapped up, Kross and his wife Scarlett were spotted making their way out of the arena. As countless fans chanted ‘We Want Kross,’ the former NXT Champion and his bride revilled in the support. Kross spoke with several fans, including sharing a touching moment with a young member of the WWE Universe, and signed some autographs.

Future WWE Champion Karrion Kross making time for fans after Raw. pic.twitter.com/b14iAUo9Ii — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 8, 2025

This video is the latest sign of fan support growing for Kross, despite WWE not giving him many matches on TV, and even fewer victories. Despite his limited time, Kross’ merch is outselling some of WWE’s biggest legends, another sign of his undeniable popularity. Many have argued that Kross’ dedication to do the best he can both in the ring and on social media should be rewarded on TV.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Karrion Kross, though his issues with Sami Zayn appear far from over. And despite going up against the popular former Intercontinental Champion, Kross will no doubt be on the receiving end of more fan support.