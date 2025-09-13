Fans Rally Behind UK WrestleMania After Riyadh Announcement

WrestleMania will leave North America for the first time ever in 2027, though the choice of location has left fans angry. WrestleMania 43 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in two years time, the latest move as part of WWE’s lucrative partnership with Saudi Arabia that continues to frustrate fans close to a decade after launching in 2018.

Many fans feel the honor of the first international WrestleMania should have gone to the UK, a territory that has proven time and again to have an electric atmosphere. On X, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque tried to drum up excitement for WrestleMania in Riyadh, only to be met by a wave of pro-UK responses.

We want WrestleMania in London — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) September 12, 2025

How about the UK — wayne peers (@wanner316) September 12, 2025

You went to London for nothing!!! — Joseph Kyffin (@Joe358Kyffin) September 12, 2025

Fuck off Hunter!! The UK provides more entertainment and glamour than fucking Saudi! You are only doing this to line your pockets!!! — Chris Watt (@Chris_Watt89) September 12, 2025

Should be in the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/J8GpC3GjBS — David Patterson (@DPatz13) September 12, 2025

What history!



The past 10 years compared to someplace like the UK that has decades of history?! — Common_Sense_81 (@MrBlockbuster99) September 12, 2025

Greatest fans in the world? I guess HHH forgot about his most recent trip to Europe. — Mike Vloet (@MikeVloet) September 13, 2025

It was at Money in the Bank 2023 that John Cena said he intended to bring WrestleMania to London, likely inside Wembley Stadium. While fans at the time were thrilled at the prospect, there’s been no developments publicly on this happening.

With WWE heading to Riyadh in 2027, questions remain as to how much longer fans will have to wait for a UK WrestleMania, if it comes at all. With less than two years before the lights go on in Riyadh, WWE has quite the task ahead of them promoting WrestleMania 43 after this immediate backlash.