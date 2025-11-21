Final Lineup For Women’s WarGames Confirmed On SmackDown

The final two members of the Women’s WarGames teams have been confirmed.

This past Monday’s episode of Raw saw AJ Lee making her return to WWE programming. She appeared during the Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri IC title match, causing The Man to lose her belt to the rookie star. Rhea Ripley had then teased Lee for Survivor Series in a backstage segment.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured the two women’s WarGames teams in the main event. The Mami took charge with a promo praising her confirmed teammates, including Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and IYO SKY. Ripley then introduced the fifth member of their WarGames team – AJ Lee.

Before Lee could even get into the ring, however, Nia Jax, Lash Legends, and The Kabuki Warriors attacked the babyfaces from behind. AJ ran to the ring to help her team, but Becky Lynch cut her off.

Rhea Ripley tried to fight bravely, but Lynch held her up, allowing Nia to take her out. The show ended with Becky getting in the ring and shaking Asuka’s hand, confirming her own place in the Women’s WarGames match.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will be taking place next week on November 29. The final line up for the Men’s cage match was also confirmed with big returns on this week’s Raw. You can check out more about it here.