Financial Details For WWE Survivor Series In San Diego Revealed

A new report has revealed the significant site fee that WWE is potentially receiving for bringing this November’s Survivor Series premium live event to San Diego, California. The total budget for the event could reach as high as $5 million.

In a report from Wrestlenomics based on public records requests, it was revealed that the city’s Tourism Marketing District (TMD) approved an initial payment of $650,000 to bring the event to the city. Additionally, the San Diego Padres baseball team, whose Petco Park will host the event, submitted a separate budget of $4.25 million for other expenses, bringing the total overall budget to $5 million. It is not yet known how much of that total figure WWE will receive directly.

A site fee in the $5 million range would put Survivor Series on par with some of WWE’s biggest events, including WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and next month’s SummerSlam in New Jersey. The report also notes the expected economic impact for the city, with the TMD estimating the event will generate 18,000 hotel room nights, accounting for $3.6 million in revenue on its own. It is also considered likely that the Friday Night SmackDown and/or Monday Night Raw broadcasts for that weekend will take place in San Diego.

Survivor Series will take place at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday, November 29th. In recent years, the event has been headlined by the popular WarGames match format.