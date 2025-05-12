Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez Spotted Backstage Again on WWE Raw

WWE has once again placed Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez in the background of a backstage segment, marking the second consecutive week the two Superstars have appeared together on camera. Though no interaction has been acknowledged on commentary or in storylines, their recurring presence hints at a developing connection.

The company has previously used similar visual cues to build anticipation for future alliances or feuds, making this pairing worth noting.

Wrestling fans on social media have taken notice of this subtle on-screen detail, with some speculating where this could be headed. Pairing Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez is an intriguing prospect, and could be a vehicle to help establish Perez on the main roster. We’ll be tracking this developing situation.