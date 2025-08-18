Finn Balor Made History At AAA Triplemania

Finn Balor has joined a very exclusive club, becoming only the second wrestler in history to have competed at four of the professional wrestling industry’s biggest annual events: WWE WrestleMania, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, CMLL Aniversario, and AAA Triplemania.

“The Prince” achieved the historic feat this past Saturday, August 16, when he competed at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII in Mexico City. He joins fellow WWE superstar Andrade as the only two wrestlers to have performed on all four of these major shows.

In a post on his Instagram account following the event, Balor highlighted his crowning achievement. The match at Triplemanía was a major inter-promotional Mixed Trios Match that saw Balor team with his Judgment Day stablemates, JD McDonagh and Raquel Rodriguez. The trio was victorious, defeating the team of Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and WWE NXT’s Lola Vice.

Balor’s journey to this historic milestone has spanned over a decade and three major promotions. He competed at CMLL’s 80th Anniversary Show in 2013 and NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 8 in 2014 during his legendary run as Prince Devitt.