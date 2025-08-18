First Look At Cody Rhodes As Guile In Street Fighter Movie

Wrestling and movie fans have gotten their first tease of Cody Rhodes as Guile in the much-anticipated, star-studded Street Fighter movie. On social media, Andrew Schulz, another actor tied to the film, gave a shadowy look at Rhodes as series-favorite Guile. In case there was anything to mistake, Schulz included Rhodes’ WWE theme song in the post.

Instantly recognizable from his military fatigues and flat-top haircut, Guile has been part of Street Fighter lore since 1991’s Street Fighter 2. In the games he is portrayed as a U.S. Air Force pilot, seeking to avenge the death of his friend Charlie who was killed by series antagonist M. Bison.

For Rhodes, an avid gamer, this role is the latest major step outside of the ring. Rhodes is appearing in the Naked Gun reboot, a role that sees him share the screen with Liam Neeson. Rhodes has teased making a full-time move to Hollywood, following in the footsteps of John Cena, The Rock, and Dave Bautista.

For now, Rhodes remains WWE’s top babyface and the current WWE Champion. But as his filmography grows, it remains to be seen for how much longer he will be a wrestler first and an actor second.