First Matches Announced For John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament

The first matches have been confirmed for the Last Time Is Now tournament.

John Cena had announced a 16-man tournament during Saturday Night’s Main Event this past week, to determine the person who will face him in his retirement match. We got some updates on the same during the latest episode of Raw.

One of Cena’s former rivals, Rusev, was the first to announce himself for this competition. WWE later confirmed that the Bulgarian Brute will be facing the former World Champion Damian Priest in the first round of the tournament.

A second match involving two more of Cena’s former opponents, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus, was also announced.

The tournament will officially kick off on the November 10 episode of Raw next week, where John Cena will be making his final appearance in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

The 17-time world champion had teased that this competition would feature talents not only from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, but people from outside the company as well. This likely means we’ll see some surprise entrants.

John Cena will be making his final PPV appearance as active wrestler at Survivor Series on November 29. His retirement match will take place at the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.