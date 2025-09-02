Flair Doubts Jericho WWE Return, Discusses Raja Jackson Incident

Ric Flair weighed in on recent wrestling controversies, from viral backstage incidents to potential legend returns, in his latest interview with eScapist.

Missing Context in Raja Jackson Incident

Regarding the viral Raja Jackson attack on Syko Stu that shocked the wrestling community, Flair suggested crucial context may be missing from public accounts.

I’m very close to Rampage and I tried calling him, but obviously he wasn’t taking calls,” Flair revealed. “You never know the extent of what happened if you weren’t there. We’re probably missing several key components to what happened.”

The Nature Boy emphasized his own approach to in-ring discipline: “I’ve never lost my cool in the ring. I’ve had to punch some guys back like Vader, just because he was always trying to rough me up. One punch and then everybody calms down, smooth it over.”

Jericho Return Unlikely

When addressing persistent speculation about Chris Jericho’s potential WWE return, Flair expressed doubt that Y2J would receive the farewell treatment given to John Cena. “Of course I do hope he gets one final run, because Chris Jericho has meant a lot to the business. But I don’t think he’ll get it,” he stated. “I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got.”

Flair also briefly addressed the recent passing of Hulk Hogan, choosing to focus on positive memories rather than engaging with circulating rumors.