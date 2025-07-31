Florida Governor Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Hulk Hogan, Declares ‘Hulk Hogan Day’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued an official memorandum declaring August 1, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan Day” in Florida and ordering flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of wrestling legend Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24, 2025.

The memorandum, dated July 31, 2025, directs that flags of the United States and the State of Florida be lowered at the State Capitol in Tallahassee and all local and state buildings throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, August 1, 2025.

“In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ in Florida.” – Governor Ron DeSantis

In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as "Hulk Hogan Day" in Florida.



Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/Np5uRZucTa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2025

Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age and became a true Florida resident. He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to international fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The “Hulkster” became an icon for fans who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, developing a larger-than-life personality that transcended professional wrestling.

The wrestling legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice – first as a solo performer in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order. His impact on both professional wrestling and popular culture made him one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment history.

The official memorandum was addressed to Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development, Brian Scott, Chair of County Commissioners for Pinellas County, and Bruce Rector, Mayor of the City of Clearwater, emphasizing the local significance of honoring Hogan’s legacy in the Tampa Bay area where he made his home.