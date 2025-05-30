Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Reveals Role for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is shaping up to be a blockbuster event, with an exciting lineup of matches as well as a major celebrity appearance. On X, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias confirmed that he will be a part of the upcoming crossover event. Not only did he confirm his involvement, but he revealed that the LWO’s Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro will face off against Aerostar, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana at the event on June 7.

I’m excited to be part of @luchalibreaaa @wwe #WorldsCollide at the @thekiaforum in LA June 7 ? Who else is going? pic.twitter.com/uPajs4PHvX — G a b r i e l – I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) May 30, 2025

Fluffy is a known wrestling fan and has appeared at several WWE events over the years. In January, Fluffy was part of Raw’s debut on Netflix in which he had a run-in with the New Day.

This is just the latest exciting match confirmed for Worlds Collide. The card includes:

Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel Vs. Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro Vs. Aerostar, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) Vs. Chad Gable (Possible AAA Mega Title Match)

Ethan Page (c) Vs. Rey Fenix, Laredo Kid, and Je’Von Evans (NXT North American Title, Fatal Four-Way)

With multiple dream matches and marquee moments, WWE x AAA Worlds Collide looks set to be a landmark event following WWE’s blockbuster acquisition announcement earlier this year.