Former AEW Champion To Make WWE In-Ring Debut

Former All Elite Wrestling standout Mike Santana made a surprise WWE debut appearance at tonight’s NXT Battleground premium live event on Sunday, May 25, 2025, signaling a significant new chapter in his career.

During the NXT Battleground broadcast, Santana was featured in a backstage interview segment conducted by Sarah Schreiber. His first WWE appearance was quickly interrupted by the arrival of the No Quarter Catch Crew. This led to a tense confrontation and a heated verbal exchange, particularly with crew member Tavion Heights.

The altercation resulted in a match being made, as officials confirmed Santana will compete in his “first ever match on WWE television” during “next week’s episode of NXT” where he will face Heights.

Santana, who departed AEW in 2024, has since remained a prominent figure on the independent circuit and in TNA Wrestling, where he recently had a notable backstage interaction with Trick Williams.