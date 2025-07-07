Former Champion Says WWE Has Not Contacted Her For Evolution 2

A two-time WWE Women’s Champion and Hall of Famer has provided an update on her status amid rumors of an in-ring return at the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event. The all-women’s show, the first since 2018, is set for July 13, and while names like Trish Stratus have been announced, Michelle McCool says she has not received a call.

In a recent post on X, McCool responded to a fan who suggested she and Kelly Kelly should “pick up the phone” for a spot in the Evolution battle royal. McCool made it clear that WWE has not reached out to her about an appearance.

Her phone, she tweeted, “Hasn’t rang!”

McCool currently serves as a coach on the A&E reality series WWE LFG, alongside her husband, The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley. The inaugural WWE Divas Champion has made sporadic in-ring appearances in recent years, but it appears she is not currently scheduled for the upcoming all-women’s event.