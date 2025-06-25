Former WWE General Manager May Be Returning To The Company

A familiar voice may soon be screaming “Excuse Me!” on WWE programming again. According to a report from Fightful Select, former WWE general manager Vickie Guerrero has recently told people that she will be back with the company for some appearances “in a few weeks.”

While the nature of the appearances was not specified, the timing aligns with the upcoming all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event in July, leading to speculation that she could be involved in the show.

Guerrero was a mainstay on WWE television for years, serving as a regular on-screen character and one of the most effective heel authority figures in company history. She departed in 2018 and later appeared for AEW from 2019 to 2023. During her time with AEW, Guerrero had claimed that WWE had “cut her off.”

However, the relationship appears to have since been mended, as Guerrero was spotted backstage at a WWE SmackDown taping in September 2025. Her potential return would add a veteran presence to WWE programming.