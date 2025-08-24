Former WWE Star Brian Jossie (Abraham Washington) Recovering After Being On Life Support

Former WWE star Brian Jossie, known to fans as Abraham Washington, is back home and recovering after a life-threatening medical emergency last month that saw him placed on life support. His significant other, Marnae June Barnum, provided a detailed update on his condition.

The situation began last month when Jossie, who has been competing in bodybuilding since his wrestling career, was taken to an emergency room with severe stomach pain. Tests revealed a tear in his intestines, which required immediate surgery.

While the initial surgery was a success, he experienced serious complications in the aftermath. He aspirated, causing fluid to enter his lungs. This led to him being placed on a ventilator, put into an induced coma, and being on life support for a period of time.

After nearly a month in the hospital, Jossie has now recovered enough to continue his journey at home. In her update, Barnum shared how much progress he has made. “After almost a month in the hospital, Brian is finally home! What a crazy, unexpected month August has been,” she wrote. “Just last week, he could barely sit on the edge of his bed without help. Today, when we were leaving they went to get a wheel chair, he refused, and he insisted on walking out on his own with me.”

Brian Jossie is best known for his time in WWE from 2009 to 2012. He first appeared on the ECW brand as the host of his talk show, “The Abraham Washington Show,” before later re-emerging on the main roster as the manager A.W., leading The Prime Time Players.