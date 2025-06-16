Former WWE Star Carmella Reveals Gender Of Her Second Child

Former WWE Superstar Carmella and her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, are expanding their family. The couple has announced they are expecting their second child together, a baby boy.

Carmella shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram. She posted a collection of photos of herself and Graves, with the final slide being a video of their private gender reveal celebration with family.

“We’re having a….. ? last slide is the little gender reveal we did with our family,” Carmella wrote in the post’s caption.

This will be the second son for the couple. They welcomed their first child, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, on November 8, 2023. Carmella is also a stepmother to Graves’ three children from a previous marriage.

The announcement comes just over a month after Carmella’s departure from WWE. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was released from her contract in May 2025 as part of a round of talent cuts. Since her release, she has kept fans updated on her life and family through her social media channels.