Former WWE Star Confirms She Is Not Retired From Wrestling

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Aliyah has confirmed that she is not retired from professional wrestling, despite having made just a handful of in-ring appearances since her WWE release almost two years ago.

Speaking with PWMania, Aliyah, who now wrestles under her real name of Nhooph Al-Areebi, addressed her future in the business. She made it clear that she feels she still has a lot to offer.

“I’ve always felt like my best is yet to come, which is why I know I’m not done yet,” she said. “I’m still too athletic, talented, beautiful, and marketable to retire this young — it just doesn’t make sense.”

Since her WWE exit in September 2023, Aliyah has only competed twice, both times for Destiny Wrestling. Her most recent match was a victory over Zayda Steel on February 16 of this year.

She has also been exploring other ventures outside of wrestling, including DJing and competitive equestrian show jumping, where she has won multiple championships. “My first appearance outside WWE, I DJed — I’d never done it before — and I sold the place out… The sky is truly the limit for me,” she stated.

Aliyah was a part of the WWE system for eight years, primarily in NXT, but did win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez in 2022.