Former WWE Star Criticizes John Cena’s Farewell Tour Booking As ‘Not Exciting’

WWE star John Cena’s farewell tour is nearing its conclusion, but one of his former rivals and tag team partners, David Otunga, has expressed disappointment in how the company has handled the historic run.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Cena’s farewell has lacked the excitement and singular focus he believes the 17-time World Champion deserves. “Honestly I wish it would have been a little bit more exciting,” Otunga stated. “I don’t think it was what people expected.”

Otunga compared Cena’s send-off unfavorably to a legendary basketball star’s final run. “I wanted him to have a farewell tour like Kobe (Bryant) did. Kobe’s farewell tour was awesome, I feel like Cena deserves that because, let’s be honest he comes out and says he’s the greatest of all time, he’s not necessarily wrong. The guy does deserve it,” Otunga said.

He also took issue with Cena’s final Raw appearance, which was a victorious six-man tag team match where Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus defeated Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and JD McDonagh.

“I just would like to see more, I don’t even necessarily know what it would be. I just want them to put more into it,” Otunga stated. “His last Raw at MSG, the six-man tag, it was cool but I would have preferred to see him have a one-on-one match that was great. Show us what John Cena did, leave us with what we know him for on Raw.”

David Otunga and John Cena have a lengthy history, having feuded as members of the Nexus faction, and they briefly won the WWE Tag Team Championships together at Bragging Rights 2010. Cena’s final year has seen him achieve major milestones, including turning heel, wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania, winning a record 17th World Championship, and competing in his final SummerSlam.