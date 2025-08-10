Former WWE Star Scarlett Bordeaux Announces Independent Booking Availability

Former WWE performer Scarlett Bordeaux has officially announced her departure from the company while expressing heartfelt gratitude to both colleagues and fans in an emotional social media message.

Taking to Twitter, Bordeaux reflected on her WWE tenure, stating, “My time in WWE has been an incredible ride, and I can truly say it’s been the best locker room I’ve ever been part of. These people aren’t just coworkers, they’re family.”

https://x.com/lady_scarlett13/status/1954696901468520771?s=46

The performer, known for her “Smokeshow” character, specifically thanked WWE fans for their unwavering support throughout her run. “To the fans, you’ve never just been a crowd. You’ve been our partners in every fight and the reason we give everything for this,” Bordeaux wrote.

Looking ahead, Bordeaux announced her immediate availability for independent wrestling bookings worldwide. “The next chapter starts now and I’m ready to bring something unforgettable to any stage, anywhere in the world. If you want The Smokeshow on your show… let’s make it happen.”

Wrestling promoters and fans interested in booking appearances can contact Bordeaux directly at [email protected].

The announcement marks the beginning of Bordeaux’s independent wrestling career following her WWE departure, with the performer expressing enthusiasm about connecting with audiences across the global wrestling scene.