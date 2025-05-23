Four Times the Charm: How Dominik Mysterio Won Over His Future Wife

Persistence pays off—just ask Dominik Mysterio, who had to ask his future wife to be his girlfriend four times before she finally said yes.

In a revealing interview on Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story” podcast, the WWE superstar opened up about his teenage romance with Marie, his high school sweetheart who became his wife after a 14-year relationship that began with repeated rejections.

“I asked her to be my girlfriend three different times and she said no all three times, and then fourth time was a charm,” Mysterio shared. “I was very persistent cuz, I mean, she’s tall, beautiful, green eyes, long brown hair. So I was caught up, I was like, she’s gotta be mine one way or another.”

The romance began in eighth grade when Dominik, whose first language is Spanish, deliberately enrolled in Spanish 1 just to get closer to Marie.

“I forced myself into the Spanish class knowing damn well [I spoke Spanish],” he admitted. “I knew she was in there and she wouldn’t talk to me otherwise.”

His show-off tactics backfired initially. When the teacher asked who could count to ten in Spanish, Dominik counted to fifty, earning him a reputation as “cocky” in Marie’s eyes.

But persistence became Dominik’s greatest life lesson.

“Without her, I’d be lost,” he reflected. “Even when we got married, I did absolutely nothing for the wedding. She just told me what day to be there and what time to show up, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Their secret? “We have the same values and morals,” Dominik explained.

“What matters is what’s the same at home.”

The couple, now married over a year, proves that sometimes the best things in life are worth the wait—and the repeated asking.