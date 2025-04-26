Fraxiom Reflects On WWE Call-Up After SmackDown Win

The tag team Fraxiom is now officially part of the SmackDown roster, and they made a strong first impression with a victory over Los Garza on the April 25 episode. In a backstage interview following the match, Nathan Frazer was clearly overwhelmed with emotion as he tried to describe the moment.

“I’m so proud to be part of the SmackDown roster, and I’m even more proud to be doing it with my best amigo here.”

Axiom echoed Frazer’s excitement, reflecting on what the debut meant for them both—especially coming just days after they lost the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Stand & Deliver.

“Tonight was the night for me. Tonight was the night for us. Our dreams came true tonight.”

Though losing their titles was a tough pill to swallow, the call-up to SmackDown capped off a monumental week for Fraxiom. Despite the bittersweet timing, they knew the opportunity was too good to pass up as Frazer explained:

“When the opportunity came, we were like, ‘We’ll take it! Right now, we’ll take it!’”

Now, Fraxiom can set their sights on the WWE Tag Team Championships, currently held by the Street Profits. But after Ford and Dawkins retained in a brutal TLC match, it’s clear that taking the gold will prove to be no easy feat for SmackDown’s newest tag team.