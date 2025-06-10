Fred Durst Ready for WWE Collab After Fake Rumor Spreads

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit fame is ready to step back in the ring with WWE after a fake rumor about collaboration was shared online. After Breakker told Billboard that he’d like a new theme from Limp Bizkit, a false report shared online claimed that this was in the works.

While a theme isn’t in the works, Durst would love to make it happen. In an Instagram comment, the artist made clear he’d love to work with WWE again.

“Word has spread and the rumor has me ready to make it a reality. LET F’N MAKE’M BOUNCE @wwe”

Several Limp Bizkit tracks have been used in WWE, including ‘Rollin’ for The Undertaker, ‘My Way’ for WrestleMania X-Seven, and ‘Crack Addict’ at WrestleMania 19. The band also performed live at WrestleMania 19.

Whether Durst and WWE collaborate again, time will tell, but don’t be surprised if the WWE Intercontinental Champion debuts some new music in the near future.