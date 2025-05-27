WWE ID Talent Announces Exit: ‘This Journey is Far From Over’

WWE ID talent Freedom Ramsey has officially stepped away from the program and has confirmed the news in a video shared to social media. In the video, Ramsey confirms his exit and discussed how WWE ID changed his life.

“Hey, I just wanted to share something. I am no longer with WWE ID. This did not happen publicly. Some things are just meant to be handled behind closed doors. “WWE has always been a dream of mine. It changed me. Wrestling on WWE EVOLVE, training at the Performance Center, just meeting everybody I used to see on TV. Like I learned, I grew, I developed.”

While his time with WWE ID is over, this isn’t the end of the road for Ramsey. Instead, he plans on accomplishing big things, just outside of WWE’s talent development program.

“Now a new chapter begins, and I’m not sure what that looks like yet, but I’m gonna come into it with the same hunger that I did when I started professional wrestling.”

Ramsey signed off by thanking his fans for their support and declaring that “This journey is far from over.” While Ramsey won’t be on the card for the WWE ID Showcase on June 8, his future remains very bright.