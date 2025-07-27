French Promotion CACC Stages Historic Floating Ring Event

Catch As Catch Can (CACC) made wrestling history on July 27, 2025, staging its inaugural “Show sur l’Eau” event on a floating ring in Proville, Nord, France. The spectacle took place on the waters of Canal de Saint-Quentin as part of a riverside community festival.

Catch As Catch Can (CACC) made wrestling history on July 27, 2025, staging its inaugural “Show sur l’Eau” event on a floating ring in Proville, Nord, France. The unprecedented spectacle took place on the waters of Canal de Saint-Quentin as part of a riverside community festival, marking a groundbreaking first for professional wrestling.

The northern France-based promotion, known for its traditional catch-style wrestling and technical grappling expertise, drew an enthusiastic crowd to Rue Lucien Sampaix under clear skies. CACC has established itself as the premier independent wrestling organization in the Douai region since around 2018, regularly showcasing the CACC France Championship.

Floating Ring Delivers Unique Wrestling Experience

The card featured an impressive roster including Léon Vigoureux, Isaac Machado, Agathe Ariès, Calypso, MBM, and Joseph Fenech Jr. The Agathe Ariès versus Calypso bout was praised by fans on social media.

Catch-as-Catch-Can wrestling, rooted in early 20th-century British and American grappling traditions, emphasizes submissions, pins, and holds with fewer restrictions than modern wrestling styles. This technical foundation proved ideal for the unique water-based venue, allowing wrestlers to showcase their skills while adapting to the distinctive floating environment.