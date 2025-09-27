Gable Steveson To Make Professional Boxing Debut

Olympic Gold Medalist and former amateur wrestling standout Gable Steveson is set to venture into yet another combat sport, as he is now scheduled to make his professional boxing debut on Thursday, October 30. The announcement comes just weeks after Steveson made a successful transition to mixed martial arts, where he secured a dominant first-round TKO victory in his debut for the Legacy Fighting Alliance.

Steveson’s debut will take place at an event for the “Dirty Boxing Championship” promotion in Nashville, Tennessee. He is scheduled to face Billy Swanson in the heavyweight contest. Swanson has a professional combat sports record of 4-3 in MMA and has had one previous professional boxing match, which he lost.

The decision to take a boxing match is an interesting one, as Steveson has recently stated in interviews that his primary focus is on building a career in mixed martial arts with the ultimate goal of becoming a UFC Champion.

This move into boxing suggests he is keeping all of his options open as he continues to find his path after parting ways with WWE earlier this year.