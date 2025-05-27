Bill Goldberg’s Son Gage Talks College Football and Wrestling Future

While Bill Goldberg prepares for his final wrestling match, his 19-year-old son Gage is carving out his own athletic legacy on the football fields of Colorado, with wrestling serving only as a distant backup plan.

Gage Goldberg, entering his second year at the University of Colorado under Coach Deion Sanders, appeared alongside his father on The Claw Pod, offering rare insight into life as the son of a wrestling legend while pursuing his own athletic dreams.

Wrestling as a Backup Plan

When asked about potential wrestling interest, Gage acknowledged the possibility while maintaining his focus on football. “Yeah, I mean it’s there. It’s a backup plan,” he said, demonstrating the measured approach his father has instilled in him about having options while staying committed to his current path.

The younger Goldberg spoke enthusiastically about his experience under Coach Prime, calling him “the best coach ever” and praising his teammates at Colorado. He also confirmed the hype surrounding Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, saying “100%” when asked if Hunter lives up to his reputation.

Bill Goldberg Talks About His Son

Bill Goldberg expressed immense pride in his son’s development, emphasizing that Gage has earned everything on his own merit. “He’s far surpassed mentally where I was at that age. He’s extremely responsible. He’s a hell of a student, much more so than I was,” the wrestling legend said.

The father was quick to clarify that despite opening doors, Gage has succeeded through his own efforts. “I have not done anything for him. I’ve opened a door for him maybe, but he’s freaking kicked that door completely in,” Bill explained, highlighting his son’s work ethic and independence.

Gage recently turned 19 and is preparing to move into his first apartment in Boulder with a teammate, marking another step toward independence. His mother will help with the move, as Bill joked he would only ask “You guys done yet?” during the decorating process.

The Goldberg family dynamic offers insight into how wrestling legends balance fame with fatherhood. Bill’s hands-on parenting approach, combined with his respect for his son’s independence, shows a different side of the intimidating wrestling persona fans know.