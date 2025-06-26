Gage Goldberg
Photo: WWE
Gage Goldberg: WWE Is A Backup Plan, Football Is My Priority

by Thomas Lowson

Bill Goldberg’s career in the ring will soon come to an end, but could his son Gage soon be lacing up his boots as a second-generation competitor? Speaking to Sportskeeda, Gage revealed if he sees a life as a WWE Superstar in his future.

“It’s there. It’s a backup plan for sure. Football’s a priority 100%, but it’s a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%.”

Gage is no stranger to WWE. After appearing for his father’s return at Survivor Series 2016, Gage would return and get physical in 2021 during Goldberg’s feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the football prospect isn’t backing down from a WWE future, though football remains his goal.

Fans can expect to see Gage at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where his father will compete in his retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. With gold and legacies on the line, Gage will no doubt watch intently as his father laces up his boots one final time.

