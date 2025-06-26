Gage Goldberg: My Dad Could Wrestle Beyond Retirement Match

Bill Goldberg’s final match is set to happen at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but will this actually mark the end of the WWE legend’s in-ring career? Speaking to Sportskeeda, Gage Goldberg, the son of Bill, argued that his father has more than one match left in him.

“He definitely has the mindset and the mentality to be able to go for a longer match and everything, and two matches even, I think he is.”

While Gage believes his dad could still go, the elder Goldberg has been adamant that his July 12, showdown with GUNTHER will be his final match. While some believe that Goldberg being 58 means he won’t be able to deliver a great match, Gage isn’t worried.

“If you look at Gunther right now, that was my dad a couple of, well not a couple of years ago, but back in the day that was my dad. So I think it’s a good challenge for him for sure, and it could be a great retirement match.”

Goldberg made his WCW debut in 1997 and quickly won over fans with his impactful matches and 173-0 winning streak. Now, he plans to make the World Heavyweight Champion his final victim, and take the gold in the process.