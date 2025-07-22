Gage Goldberg Vows Revenge Against Gunther

The wrestling business may soon witness the rise of another Goldberg, and he already has a clear target in mind. During an emotional interview with Bill Apter for Wrestlebinge, University of Colorado linebacker Gage Goldberg discussed his wrestling aspirations and expressed a burning desire for revenge against the man who (probably) ended his father’s career.

When asked if the experience watching his father’s retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther ignited his own wrestling ambitions, the 19-year-old didn’t hesitate. The moment became personal when he jumped the barrier during the July 12, 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event match, requiring security to escort him back to his seat.

“I mean for sure like I mean if if I ever get to that point um 100% I’ll have to get revenge for dad,” Gage declared with conviction. His enthusiasm for the potential storyline was palpable as he added, “Who who doesn’t like a little revenge? I mean if I get to that point 100%.”

The prospect of eventually capturing championship gold while avenging his father clearly appeals to the younger Goldberg. When Apter suggested the scenario of defeating Gunther for the title, Gage’s response was immediate:

“Oh yeah, 100% it would [make me proud].”

Currently focused on his football career at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders, Gage has previously indicated that WWE remains a consideration for his post-football future. The interview even touched on the playful possibility of a father-son rivalry, with Apter jokingly suggesting Bill Goldberg could make a comeback to face his own son for the championship. “Yeah, there you go. There you go,” Gage laughed, clearly entertained by the idea.

Check out the full interview here: