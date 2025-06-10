Gene Snitsky Reflects On Punting Baby During Segment With Lita

Gene Snitsky has reflected on his most famous segment with Lita.

The former WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as his Football career before wrestling, his run with ECW, his interactions with Vince McMahon and more.

During the interview, the 55-year-old also reflected on his segment with Lita where he kicked a baby. Gene Snitsky noted how he was a punter in football so it’s ironic for him to be remembered for that segment:

“Well, here’s the thing, going back to like I was saying about football and all that, I was actually an all area punter my junior year of high school. I averaged like 37 yards as a junior in high school, so I had always had the leg to do it. And ironically, all these years later, that’s one of the things I’m known for. It’s kind of funny.”

Never In A Million Years: Gene Snitsky

When asked how he feels about the baby punting segment being part of his wrestling legacy, Gene Snitsky said that he doesn’t know how to respond to that because it all happened very quickly:

“I don’t really know how to respond to that. When I got into wrestling, I never in a million years would have thought that whole storyline, just being thrown into it, because I had never done a dark match. Nobody knew who I was. I was just there, and then all of a sudden I’m the biggest heel on the show. It’s crazy, literally that quick.”

Gene Snitsky faced Kane in a singles match at the September 13, 2004, edition of Raw. During the match the Big Red Monster got distracted by Lita who was in kayfabe, pregnant with Kane’s child. Using the distraction, Snitsky hit Kane from behind, causing him to fall on Lita which resulted in a miscarriage.

Gene’s appearance was supposed be a one off but the angle got so over that he was called up permanently and put into a long feud with Kane and Lita. He instantly became one of the major heels of the show because of it and the mentioned segment came during this feud.