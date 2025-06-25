George Kittle
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

George Kittle Eyes WWE Future After NFL Career Ends

by Thomas Lowson

George Kittle is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top tight ends but there will be a day when his time on the field is over. In a recent interview with USA Today, Kittle confirmed his strong interest in joining WWE once his football career comes to an end.

“I would love to do WWE. I think there’s definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it.”

Kittle has made brief appearances in a WWE ring but has yet to have a match for the promotion. Even with experience to his name, Kittle doesn’t plan on wrestling until he has proper training.

“I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a while so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there. I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times. I don’t know what I’m doing out there.”

With his charisma, athleticism, and genuine love for pro wrestling, Kittle could be a natural fit in the WWE Universe. With talent including Pat McAfee proving a move from the gridiron to the ring is possible, fans shouldn’t count out calling George Kittle a WWE Superstar.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News