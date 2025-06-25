George Kittle Eyes WWE Future After NFL Career Ends

George Kittle is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top tight ends but there will be a day when his time on the field is over. In a recent interview with USA Today, Kittle confirmed his strong interest in joining WWE once his football career comes to an end.

“I would love to do WWE. I think there’s definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it.”

Kittle has made brief appearances in a WWE ring but has yet to have a match for the promotion. Even with experience to his name, Kittle doesn’t plan on wrestling until he has proper training.

“I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a while so I wouldn’t look like an idiot out there. I’ve been in a WWE ring like three times. I don’t know what I’m doing out there.”

With his charisma, athleticism, and genuine love for pro wrestling, Kittle could be a natural fit in the WWE Universe. With talent including Pat McAfee proving a move from the gridiron to the ring is possible, fans shouldn’t count out calling George Kittle a WWE Superstar.