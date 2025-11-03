Get to Know Andrea Bazarte, WWE Spanish-Language Host

Andrea Bazarte is a Spanish-language host and ambassador for WWE, joining the company in 2023 after a successful career in beauty pageants and digital media. She was crowned Reina Mexicana Universal in 2020 and Reina Hispanoamericana in 2021, representing Mexico on the international stage.

In WWE, Bazarte appears at events, conducts interviews, and is a highly visible personality for WWE’s Latin American audience, serving as a key part of WWE Español’s hosting team.?

She is best known in WWE for her broadcasting and ambassadorial roles rather than as an in-ring talent, collaborating on campaigns and brand partnerships targeting Spanish-speaking fans.

Over the weekend, Bazarte has gained additional attention due to rumors of a personal relationship with WWE performer Ludwig Kaiser, following sightings and videos of them together at wrestling and sporting events.?

Follow her on Instagram at @andreabazarte.