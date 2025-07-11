Giulia On How Asuka Inspired Her WWE Journey, Wants Dream Match

WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia has seen plenty of success in WWE since joining in 2024, both in WWE NXT and on the main roster. During a recent media junket, Giulia reflected on how winning and losing in the west is far different than her experience back home in Japan.

“In Japan, it’s not uncommon for the losing fighter to shine more. But what Asuka taught me was, ‘In the U.S., all the spotlight goes to the winner. There’s a world of difference between winning and losing.’”

Like Giulia, Asuka is no stranger to success with several titles and the honor of winning the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble to her name. As arguably the most successful Japanese female wrestler in WWE history, Asuka paved the ways for Giulia and countless others, according to the Beautiful Madness.

“Because of Asuka, the path to WWE women’s wrestling was opened up, and somehow it’s connected to where I am now. So, fighting Asuka is one of my goals and dreams.”

Asuka recently returned from an injury that kept her out of the ring for over a year. With the Empress of Tomorrow back and hungry for gold, Giulia’s dream match may be just a matter of time away.