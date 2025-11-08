Giulia Furious After Title Loss: ‘I’m Going To Tear It All Apart’

Giulia’s time as WWE Women’s United States Champion has come to an end and the ‘Beautiful Madness’ isn’t happy. On social media, Giulia was angry at herself for losing, as well as new champion Chelsea Green. Giulia shared that she’s mad “at EVERYTHING” before vowing to “tear it all apart.”

I’m angry at myself, Chelsea…….at EVERYTHING.



That’s real funny dumbass.



Just watch. I’m going tear it all apart. — GIULIA ? ???? (@giulia0221g) November 8, 2025

Giulia had become the longest-reigning Women’s U.S. Champion shortly before her defeat, surpassing Green in the record books. The Japanese star won the title from Zelina Vega during the June 27, episode of WWE SmackDown. Her reign saw her make seven defenses (two on TV) before her loss to Green.

Green’s victory makes her a double champion, a fact she was eager to gloat about following SmackDown. She and Ethan Page are the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, having won the gold from Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra. Green has also teased going after the TNA Knockouts title, meaning the ‘Hot Mess’ could soon become a triple-champion.

As for Giulia, this loss clearly stings and she’s ready to unleash chaos on those who face her. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on what Giulia has planned.