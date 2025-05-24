Giulia Exudes Confidence After SmackDown In-Ring Debut Win

On the May 23, edition of WWE SmackDown, Giulia made her impressive in-ring debut for the blue brand, earning a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Not only did Giulia advance with a win over WWE’s most decorate female star Charlotte Flair, but she earned the submission victory over reigning Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega.

After the match, Giulia relished in her victory, stating “Smackdown! I’m here! And Money in the Bank, soon.”

The match was an emotional one for Giulia and not just because of the Money in the Bank prospects. SmackDown well on the fifth anniversary of the death of Hana Kimura, a close friend of Giulia who died in 2022. After the match, Giulia pointed to the sky, which many had taken as a nod to her late friend.

There are no Words that could ever describe what this means. For Hana ??@giulia0221g#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ebtt6zjO3t — ????? ?? ?????????????? ? ?? (@Giulia_Fan_Page) May 24, 2025

Now, Giulia will move on to Money in the Bank, joining an all-star cast of Superstars in this year’s Women’s Ladder Match. Alongside the Beautiful Madness, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss have qualified. Next week’s SmackDown will see Naomi, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill battle for one of the two remaining spots.