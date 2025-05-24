Giulia, Charlotte Flair
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Giulia Exudes Confidence After SmackDown In-Ring Debut Win

by Thomas Lowson

On the May 23, edition of WWE SmackDown, Giulia made her impressive in-ring debut for the blue brand, earning a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Not only did Giulia advance with a win over WWE’s most decorate female star Charlotte Flair, but she earned the submission victory over reigning Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega.

After the match, Giulia relished in her victory, stating “Smackdown! I’m here! And Money in the Bank, soon.”

The match was an emotional one for Giulia and not just because of the Money in the Bank prospects. SmackDown well on the fifth anniversary of the death of Hana Kimura, a close friend of Giulia who died in 2022. After the match, Giulia pointed to the sky, which many had taken as a nod to her late friend.

Now, Giulia will move on to Money in the Bank, joining an all-star cast of Superstars in this year’s Women’s Ladder Match. Alongside the Beautiful Madness, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss have qualified. Next week’s SmackDown will see Naomi, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill battle for one of the two remaining spots.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News