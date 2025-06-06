Giulia Reveals One Regret of Her Main Roster Call Up

Giulia was also surprised by the speed of her main roster call up.

The female star officially made her debut for the company at the NXT No Mercy PPV in September last year and she immediately found herself in the title picture.

After initially failing to win the NXT Women’s title at the brand’s CW premiere in October, the young star captured the belt only a few weeks later at the January 7 New Year’s Evil special. Even more surprising was her main roster call up in April this year, only 7 months after Giulia first arrived in the promotion.

The now SmackDown star talked about being fast tracked to main roster during an interview with MeraWrestling. The former Champion noted how at first, she wanted to achieve everything quickly, but she now regrets not getting the chance to learn English properly before being called up:

“I already thought WWE’s pace was incredibly fast to begin with but I’m truly surprised by this speed of moving up to the Main Roster in just eight or nine months. I’m like ‘Oh no, I still haven’t properly learned English.’ [laughs] So I’m like ‘I’m sorry I haven’t learned English’ At first of course I had the feeling of ‘I want to go quickly, I want to go quickly.’ But as I wrestled in WWE, every single day, every single match, every single show. Everything was new to me. So time just flew by in an instant until today. There’s definitely a feeling of ‘Already?’ It all feels like it happened incredibly fast.”

Giulia is set for the biggest match of her career when she competes in the Women’s Money in The Bank at the namesake PPV this Saturday. She also discussed the potential of winning the briefcase and noted that she will go after Tiffany Stratton if she wins the contract.