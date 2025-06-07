SmackDown Star Turns Heel On Money In The Bank Go Home Show

Tonight’s Money In The Bank go home episode of SmackDown featured a number of notable moments, including a big heel turn in the women’s division.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, who has been feuding with Women’s US Champion Zelina Vega, met her rival in a backstage segment at tonight’s show. Vega told the Japanese star that she’d have to pry the title from her lifeless body, to which Giulia said that she likes the idea. The current champion apparently also told her opponent to ‘bring it on’ in Japanese during this confrontation.

Zelina Vega then came out later in the show for a Bakersfield Brawl with Piper Niven. The ending of the bout saw the US Champion delivering an avalanche Code Red on her opponent and going for the pin. Alba Fyre however, appeared out of nowhere and pulled Vega out of the ring.

Zelina Vega to Giulia backstage (in Japanese): "Bring it on!"



Later the same night…



Giulia to Zelina Vega after laying her out (in Japanese): "Bring it on! BRING IT ON!"#SmackDown #???? pic.twitter.com/56J4Sz7v5L — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) June 7, 2025

She and Chelsea Green then started beating Zelina down. The trio set Vega on a table inside the ring, and Niven went on top. Though Giulia appeared out of nowhere and took out both Green and Fyre with a dive.

Zelina Vega then grabbed Piper for a powerbomb as Giulia helped her with a kendo stick. The defending champion finally sent her opponent crashing through the table to get the pin and retain her title.

The former NXT Champion picked up a confused Zelina Vega after the bell and raised her hand. Giulia then turned on the US champion and dropped her with a headbutt. The Beautiful Madness delivered a northern lights bomb. She repeated Vega’s words from earlier in the night while raising the US title to end the segment.