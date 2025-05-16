Giulia Moved to Main Roster, Signs with WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Women’s Champion Giulia is now officially part of the SmackDown roster. During the May 16, episode of SmackDown, Giulia was seen exiting the office of SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Giulia walked past Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, catching both former champions by surprise. Aldis then introduced her as SmackDown’s newest full-time talent, making clear the Beautiful Madness’ move to the main roster.

Giulia’s move marks a quick turnaround for the Japanese Superstar who made her official debut for WWE back in September 2024. Since then, she has captured the NXT Women’s Title and reached the top of the NXT Women’s division.

More recently, Giulia has been appearing on WWE Raw alongside Roxanne Perez with the pair battling Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Now though, Giulia’s future is bathed in blue as part of WWE SmackDown.