Giulia Brands Women’s U.S. Title A ‘Stepping Stone’ To Future Greatness

Giulia plans to be the next WWE Women’s United States Champion, but is already looking ahead to what’s next in her career. After the June 20, WWE SmackDown, it was confirmed that Giulia will face Zelina Vega for the gold on the following SmackDown.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Giulia didn’t hold back as she discussed how this showdown has been a long time coming.

“Zelina, we’ve been calling each other out as long as you’ve been the champion. Next week, we will finally face off. You talk about how hard you work. I don’t have to do that. My hard work is evident.”

For Vega, the Women’s U.S. Title is the culmination of a long journey, as she finally holds singles gold. For Giulia, already a former NXT Women’s Champion, it’s merely a stepping stone to future greatness.

“This championship means a lot to you. It doesn’t to me. To me, it’s just a stepping stone. You act like this title belongs to you. Next week I will prove it does not.”

Vega also shared her thoughts on the upcoming title match. In the champion’s eyes, there’s a massive difference between herself and her opponent.

“Where I come from, if you’ve got a problem with somebody, you go out in the street and handle it. But streets weren’t made for everybody, that’s why they made sidewalks. For girls like you who like to do sneak attacks.”

Will Vega keep the gold, or is it destiny for the Beautiful Madness to capture the Women’s United States title? Stay tuned to SEScoops to find out.