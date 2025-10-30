Giulia Says Wrestling Saved Her Life on 8-Year Anniversary of Debut

WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia has opened up about her time as a professional wrestler, sharing that the industry helped save her. On X, Giulia shared that she recently marked the eight-year anniversary of her pro wrestling debut. Giulia claimed that “wrestling saved me when my life was going nowhere” and is grateful for everyone and everything that has happened.

8 years since I first stepped into the ring… Wrestling saved me when my life was going nowhere. I’m still on my journey… there’s so much more to do, and I’ll keep climbing higher?? I love wrestling with all my hear Every step, every challenge, every cheer and even every boo I’m grateful for it all??

Giulia’s first match took place on October 29, 2017 at the New Ice Ribbon #845 event promoted by the Ice Ribbon promotion. On that night, she teamed with Takako Inoue in a loss to Nao Date and Satsuki Totoro. In 2019, Giulia joined Stardom, where she’d become one of the company’s top stars before leaving for WWE in 2024.

Today, Giulia is the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion, becoming the third woman to hold the title after Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega. A former WWE NXT Women’s Champion, she is also an author, having released her autobiography My Dream in August 2024.

It remains to be seen where Giulia’s wrestling journey will lead next. Whatever the future holds, “The Beautiful Madness” remains deeply grateful for everything the sport has given her.