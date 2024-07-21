In a surprising move, President Joe Biden has announced the end of his 2024 Presidential campaign, just 106 days before Election Day. This decision set off a firestorm of analysis from politicians and pundits across the political spectrum.

One notable response came from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, best known to wrestling fans as WWE legend Kane. Jacobs, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, took to social media to voice his opinion on Biden’s announcement. In a fiery tweet, Jacobs demanded that Biden “RESIGN NOW!” He argued,

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president.” – Major Glenn Jacobs

Jacobs’ statement received a mixed response on social media. Many users criticized his logic, pointing out that Biden’s decision to not run for another term does not necessarily imply that he cannot govern for the remainder of his current term.

In a follow-up tweet, Jacobs clarified that his initial post was meant as a joke. However, he did not back down from his criticism of the Democratic Party. He accused them of having a “lust for power” that he believes has jeopardized both the country and the world.

In all seriousness, we are in a precarious situation. America's adversaries have to be looking at what's going on and thinking now is the time to make their move. The Democrats' lust for power and this ridiculous game they've been playing has put the entire world at risk. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 21, 2024

This week, Jacobs attended the Republican National Convention, where former President Donald Trump was formally nominated. Hewas spotted with his former boss, Linda McMahon, the former WWE President and CEO, who delivered a speech on the final night of the convention prior to Hulk Hogan and Donald Trump himself.