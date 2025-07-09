Goldberg Addresses GUNTHER Serving As His Final Opponent

This Saturday, Goldberg is set to wrestle his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. In a new interview, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that his opponent could have been anyone who disrespected him.

While speaking with 11Alive to promote the event in Atlanta, Georgia, Goldberg explained that GUNTHER simply put himself in the line of fire. He stated that the match is about teaching the younger generation to respect the legends who paved the way.

“Well, as I said the other night on the show, I was vying for my retirement match and he just so happened to put himself in that spot,” Goldberg said. “It could have happened to anybody that opened their mouth negatively about me and my family when we were there, back for the pay-per-view (Bad Blood). So I don’t know whether it was planned by him. I don’t know. All I can say is he willingly stepped right into that spot, and I willingly accepted him as my final opponent. Younger generation, man, look up to your elders, respect them because you never know what can happen.”

The feud between the two began at the recent Bad Blood premium live event, where GUNTHER made disparaging remarks about Goldberg. The rivalry escalated on this past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, when Goldberg interrupted the champion and knocked him to the mat with a single punch, building significant momentum just days before their title match.

Goldberg’s final match is part of a stacked card for the Saturday Night’s Main Event special, which airs live on NBC. The event will also feature a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship, as Bayley defends her title against both Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Also scheduled, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will team up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline.